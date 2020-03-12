Retief Goosen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Goosen finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Retief Goosen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Retief Goosen to 1 over for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Goosen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goosen to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Goosen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goosen to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Goosen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Goosen to even-par for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Goosen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goosen to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Goosen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Goosen at even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Goosen hit his 113 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Goosen to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Goosen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goosen to 2 under for the round.