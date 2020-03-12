Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 60th at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Gay had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 15th, Gay went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Gay went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.