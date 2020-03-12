  • Brian Gay shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Brian Gay lands his 144-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Brian Gay dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Brian Gay lands his 144-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.