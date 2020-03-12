-
Brian Gay shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
March 12, 2020
Highlights
Brian Gay dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Brian Gay lands his 144-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 60th at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Gay had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 15th, Gay went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Gay went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.
