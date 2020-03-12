-
Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour gets up-and-down from fairway bunker at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Ryan Armour hits his 93-yard approach from a fairway bunker within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Armour got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Armour hit his 115 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 third, Armour hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 1 over for the round.
Armour hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Armour to even for the round.
Armour's tee shot went 257 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
