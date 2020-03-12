In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Armour hit his 115 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Armour hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 1 over for the round.

Armour hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Armour to even for the round.

Armour's tee shot went 257 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.