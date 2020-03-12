  • Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Ryan Armour hits his 93-yard approach from a fairway bunker within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Ryan Armour gets up-and-down from fairway bunker at THE PLAYERS

