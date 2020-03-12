In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 91 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Hoffman's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoffman had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

Hoffman missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.