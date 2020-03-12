  • Jim Furyk shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jim Furyk talks about how he and his wife have spearheaded an effort to get a PGA TOUR Champions Tour event to the Jacksonville area.
    Jim Furyk announces new event before THE PLAYERS

