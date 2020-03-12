Jim Furyk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 1 over for the round.

Furyk missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Furyk to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Furyk had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Furyk hit an approach shot from 268 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Furyk chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Furyk hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Furyk chipped his fifth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Furyk missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Furyk to 1 under for the round.