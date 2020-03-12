-
Phil Mickelson shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson’s short game leads to birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Phil Mickelson lands chips his second from a greenside hill within 7 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 87th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Champ and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Mickelson chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 14th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
