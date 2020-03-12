  • Phil Mickelson shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Phil Mickelson lands chips his second from a greenside hill within 7 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson’s short game leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Phil Mickelson lands chips his second from a greenside hill within 7 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.