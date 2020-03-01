-
Matthew Wolff shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Honda Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff’s impressive second leads to birdie at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Matthew Wolff hits his 187-yard second shot from the rough to within 14 feet of the cup at the par-3 5th hole. He would two putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 59th at 9 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 5 over for the round.
