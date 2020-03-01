In his final round at the Honda Classic, Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his round in 69th at 17 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Buckley got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Buckley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Buckley's 191 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Buckley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Buckley's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 4 over for the round.