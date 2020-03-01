-
-
Wyndham Clark putts well in round four of the Honda Classic
-
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Wyndham Clark’s 37-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Wyndham Clark sinks a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 12th at 1 under; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 6 under; and Mark Hubbard, Brendan Steele, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Wyndham Clark got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Clark hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
Clark hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Clark hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.