Aaron Wise hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 38th at 3 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 6 under; Brendan Steele, Byeong Hun An, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Mark Hubbard, Lee Westwood, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Wise hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wise hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Wise to even for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Wise had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wise to even for the round.

After a 226 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.