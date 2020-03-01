In his final round at the Honda Classic, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 27th at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Sepp Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Straka's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Straka had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Straka's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Straka his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.