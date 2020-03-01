-
J.T. Poston shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston’s 28-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, J.T. Poston sinks a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poston hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Poston his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 130 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
