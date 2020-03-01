-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok sticks approach to set up birdie at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Kramer Hickok lands his 132-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hickok had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hickok's 85 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hickok had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
