-
-
Kurt Kitayama shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic
-
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Kurt Kitayama’s 24-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Kurt Kitayama sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his round tied for 48th at 6 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Byeong Hun An and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 340 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kitayama's tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Kitayama got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.