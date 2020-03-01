Sam Burns hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 64th at 11 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Sam Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burns had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns hit his tee shot 287 yards to the fairway bunker on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to even for the round.

Burns got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 17th, Burns suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.