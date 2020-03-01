-
-
Richy Werenski putts well in round four of the Honda Classic
-
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Brendan Steele takes the 36-hole lead HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brendan Steele cards a 3-under 67 to take the lead by one shot.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Richy Werenski chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Werenski hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.