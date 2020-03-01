Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 21st at 1 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Hagy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hagy had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Hagy hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hagy's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hagy's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hagy had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.