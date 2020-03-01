-
Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy’s approach sets up 1-foot birdie at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Maverick McNealy hits his 98-yard approach shot on the par-4 4th hole to 1-foot then sinks the putt for birdie.
Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, McNealy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, McNealy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
