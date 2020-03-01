Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Shelton went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the primary rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Shelton had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Shelton stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.