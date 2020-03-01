In his final round at the Honda Classic, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 62nd at 10 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Cook's tee shot went 263 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 141 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cook's 80 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Cook had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Cook hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at 1 over for the round.