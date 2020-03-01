  • Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Talor Gooch lands his 133-yard approach on the fringe and spins his ball back to within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Talor Gooch spins approach to set up birdie at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Talor Gooch lands his 133-yard approach on the fringe and spins his ball back to within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.