Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
Highlights
Talor Gooch spins approach to set up birdie at HondaIn the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Talor Gooch lands his 133-yard approach on the fringe and spins his ball back to within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Cameron Davis are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 464-yard par-4 second, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gooch had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Gooch's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
