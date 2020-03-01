Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Cameron Davis are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gooch had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gooch's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.