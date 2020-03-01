  • Cameron Davis putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Cameron Davis holes a 93-foot chip shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Davis’ eagle on No. 18 at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Cameron Davis holes a 93-foot chip shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole.