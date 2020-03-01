In his final round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Cameron Davis's 137 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Davis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Davis's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Davis's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Davis's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.