  • Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Daniel Berger holes a 28-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger’s birdie chip shot at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Daniel Berger holes a 28-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 7th hole.