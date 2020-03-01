In his final round at the Honda Classic, Daniel Berger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Berger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Berger to even-par for the round.

Berger's tee shot went 257 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 38 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

Berger missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Berger to even for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Berger's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.