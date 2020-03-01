In his final round at the Honda Classic, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Im's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Im had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Im hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Im's tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Im's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.