Strong putting brings Sam Ryder an even-par round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 56th at 7 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Sam Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Ryder to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Ryder's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
