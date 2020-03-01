  • Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harold Varner III lands his 180-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III dials in approach to set up birdie at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harold Varner III lands his 180-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.