Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
Highlights
Harold Varner III dials in approach to set up birdie at HondaIn the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harold Varner III lands his 180-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 47th at 5 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Cameron Davis are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 464-yard par-4 second, Varner III's tee shot went 277 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 74 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 89 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Varner III's 179 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
