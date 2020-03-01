-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 41st at 4 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 1 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, NeSmith's 181 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
