Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Hubbard's tee shot went 259 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 135 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 52 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hubbard's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard's his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.