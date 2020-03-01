-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic
-
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers’ 21-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Patrick Rodgers sinks a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Byeong Hun An and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
Rodgers hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.