-
-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round four of the Honda Classic
-
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes sinks a 53-foot birdie on No. 17 at HondaIn the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 53-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day in 2nd at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hughes's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 3 under for the round.
Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.