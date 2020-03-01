-
Beau Hossler putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler’s birdie chip shot on No. 17 at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Beau Hossler holes a 47-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 39th at 4 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Byeong Hun An and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hossler's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
