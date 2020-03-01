-
Adam Long shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
Highlights
Adam Long’s 44-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Adam Long sinks a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 36th at 2 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Long chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Long's 171 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
