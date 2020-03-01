-
-
Tom Lewis shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic
-
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
Tom Lewis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 48th at 6 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 6 under; Brendan Steele and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 4 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.
Lewis missed the green on his first shot on the 217-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Lewis to even for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.