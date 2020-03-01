-
Hudson Swafford shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 25th at 1 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.
