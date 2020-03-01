Grayson Murray hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 53rd at 7 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Murray suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.

Murray got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Murray to 5 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Murray chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 6 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 5 over for the round.

Murray his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Murray to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Murray had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 5 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Murray's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 115 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Murray chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 6 over for the round.