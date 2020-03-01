In his final round at the Honda Classic, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 16th at even par; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, English's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, English hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, English had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.