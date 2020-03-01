In his final round at the Honda Classic, Russell Henley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Russell Henley's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Henley hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Henley's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Henley his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Henley had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.