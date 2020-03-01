-
Bud Cauley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bud Cauley sticks approach to set up birdie at HondaIn the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Bud Cauley lands his 99-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Bud Cauley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 46th at 5 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Cauley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cauley had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 under for the round.
