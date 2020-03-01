In his final round at the Honda Classic, Byeong Hun An hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, An's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, An had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, An's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved An to 4 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, An hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left An to 4 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 3 under for the round.