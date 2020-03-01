In his final round at the Honda Classic, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 58th at 9 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs tee shot went 176 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's tee shot went 231 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Higgs went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 6 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 7 over for the round.