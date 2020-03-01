Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 27th at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Tringale's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Tringale's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.