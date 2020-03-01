-
Chris Baker shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 45th at 5 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 5 under; and Mark Hubbard, Brendan Steele, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Baker had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Baker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Baker's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Baker missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Baker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.
