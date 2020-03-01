-
Shane Lowry finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Shane Lowry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 21st at 1 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lowry's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lowry had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lowry to even for the round.
