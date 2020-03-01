  • Shane Lowry finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 2 of The Honda Classic, where leader Brendan Steele's near ace went all the way around the hole in incredible fashion, Gary Woodland also got robbed of an ace on the same hole and Charl Schwartzel's eagle found the bottom of the cup from 206 yards out.
    The Takeaway

    Steele's wild lip-around, Woodland's ace robbery and Schwartzel's eagle hole-out

