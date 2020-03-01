Mark Anderson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 61st at 10 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Anderson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Anderson to 3 over for the round.

Anderson missed the green on his first shot on the 217-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.

After a 224 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Anderson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 3 over for the round.

Anderson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 4 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 5 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Anderson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 6 over for the round.