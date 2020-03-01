-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Tommy Fleetwood leads by one shot at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood leads by one shot over Brendan Steele heading into the final round.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 38th at 4 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.
Lee hit his tee shot 301 yards to the fairway bunker on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lee's 109 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 143 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
