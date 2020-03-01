Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 38th at 4 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

Lee hit his tee shot 301 yards to the fairway bunker on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lee's 109 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 143 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.