Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round in 68th at 14 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Cameron Davis are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Kizzire hit his tee shot 266 yards to the fairway bunker on the 464-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

Kizzire had a fantastic chip-in on the 217-yard par-3 fifth. His tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Kizzire at 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Kizzire had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green 15th, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.