In his final round at the Honda Classic, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 57th at 8 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Michael Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.