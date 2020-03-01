-
Brian Stuard putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard’s approach to 10 feet leads to birdie at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brian Stuard lands his 128-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round in 67th at 12 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Brian Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
