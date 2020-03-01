-
Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland’s 21-foot birdie putt at Honda IIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Gary Woodland sinks a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Gary Woodland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Woodland had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Woodland's 177 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
