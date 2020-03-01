Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day in 3rd at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Fleetwood's 101 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Fleetwood went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.