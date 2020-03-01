  • Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood’s clutch birdie putt at Honda

